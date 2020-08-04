A PEMBROKESHIRE film-maker's documentary about Welsh glam rock wrestler Adrian Street has entered the worldwide ring today (Tuesday August 4).

Joann Randles, originally from Saundersfoot, was so passionate about telling the story of the boy from the Valleys who transformed himself into an iconic wrestling superstar that she self-funded the project.

The film by Joann, 32, has finally received its worldwide release on several video on demand platforms.

''I am so over the moon,'' said Joann, who has been involved in the film industry for over half her life.

Entitled 'You May Be Pretty, But I Am Beautiful': The Adrian Street Story, the film had its premiere last year in the oldest cinema in Wales, The Market Hall in Brynmawr, near Ebbw Vale.

''The feedback was outstanding,'' said Joann, now living in Swansea, where she also works as a freelance photographer. ''Sitting in the middle of the cinema with a full audience and hearing them react to the production so positively was wonderful.''

It was after the premiere that Joann was offered a deal with a US-based distributor.

Adrian Street has been described as flamboyant, eccentric, risqué, enigmatic, unique and extraordinary and claims to have inspired other legends such as Elton John and Marc Bolan.

''Adrian was more than a wrestler, he was a trailblazer who paved the way in a conservative 1960s and 1970s Britain,'' said Joann, who travelled to the wrestler's former home in Florida to film an interview for the documentary.

Viewers of the film have described it as 'an impressively poignant piece of cinema'....'beautifully portrayed and masterfully documented'.