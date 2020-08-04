IF your pre-lockdown library books are taking up valuable space, then Pembrokeshire’s library service would love to have them back!

Although library buildings have not re-opened yet, an appointment system was set up in early July enabling people to return books to drop-off points at libraries in Fishguard, Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock, Tenby and Haverfordwest (The Riverside).

More than 1,980 books have been returned, but over 16,000 are still currently on loan.

If your books were borrowed from one of the smaller libraries, they can still be returned to any of the above libraries.

“We have suspended our overdue charges from March 1 onwards so please don’t worry that you will be fined,” said Anita Thomas, Libraries Manager.

To return your books, you need to:

• book an appointment by phoning one of the five libraries mentioned above (please see the phone numbers below)

• or take them back when you pick up new ones through the Order and Collect service

The Order and Collect service was launched by Pembrokeshire Libraries on July 2. Already, more than 600 orders have been placed for over 2,100 items.

Orders for up to six items can be placed via an online form at www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/libraries-reopening or by phoning one of the five libraries offering the service.

If you want to order a specific title or author that is in stock at your chosen library, you can use the online catalogue at www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/libraries-and-culture and select ‘Find Library Books’.

Alternatively, library staff are happy to select items for you - you may discover a new favourite author!

The service has already received great feedback from customers who have read and loved a new book that they wouldn’t normally have picked for themselves.

Comments include; ‘Delighted with the service, pleased to discover authors that I haven’t read before, and I’m looking forward to my next selection’ and ‘I think it’s a wonderful service and I’m very pleased and grateful. It’s like having a personal shopper!’

Also now available via the Order and Collect service are Summer Reading Challenge packs, for children aged 4-11, which include a certificate and medal for completing the challenge.

The theme of this year’s Reading Challenge is Silly Squad, a celebration of the happiness and laughter that books can provide, with artwork from award-winning children’s author and illustrator Laura Ellen Anderson.

This is the UK’s biggest reading event for children and can also be undertaken online for the first time this year, in English at www.summerreadingchallenge.org.uk, or in Welsh at www.cymru.summerreadingchallenge.org.uk.

• The phone numbers for the five libraries are:

Fishguard Library and Tourist Information Centre: 01437 776638

Milford Haven Library and Information Centre: 01437 771888

Pembroke Dock Library: 01437 775825

Tenby Library: 01437 775151

The Riverside, Haverfordwest: 01437 775244