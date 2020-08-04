Facilities at Pembrokeshire County Council’s Leisure Centres will begin to re-open in a phased manner later this month.

Following further easing of Welsh Government restrictions, Pembrokeshire Leisure will be opening its doors for the use of fitness suites only in the first phase.

When will leisure centres reopen?

The fitness suites at Fishguard Leisure Centre, Haverfordwest Leisure Centre, Milford Haven Leisure Centre, Pembroke Leisure Centre and Tenby Leisure Centres will open from Monday, August 17.

You must book and pay for your gym slot in advance.

Without a pre-booked slot you will not be able to gain access to the facilities. There will be no bookings or payments taken at the centres.

In order to make a reservation you will need to be a registered user of Pembrokeshire Leisure.

You can register via the website pembrokeshireleisure.co.uk/ or by calling 01437 775504, Monday to Thursday, 9am – 3pm. See below for further membership information.

Bookings can also be made via the website and telephone numbers above and through the Pembrokeshire Leisure app which is available to download on both Apple IOS and Android.

When can I start booking sessions?

You will be able to book your session from Tuesday, August 11 onwards.

What safety measures are in place?

The council asks that for everyone’s safety not attend any Pembrokeshire Leisure facilities if you are experiencing any Covid-19 symptoms.

Users are asked to bring only a full water bottle (drinking fountains will not be in use), a towel and their Pembrokeshire Leisure Card for their exercise session.

There will be no changing facilities available so users will have arrive dressed ready for their session.

Buildings may operate one-way systems and equipment may be set out differently than normal with some equipment set up in other areas of the centre to allow more space to exercise.

Those visiting with pre-booked appointments are respectfully asked to adhere to social distancing rules in operation.

There will be an enhanced cleaning operation in place with hand sanitising stations and customers will need to use the provided cleaning products to clean equipment before and after use.

What next?

The second phase, from Tuesday, September 1, will see Crymych Leisure Centre re-open and swimming pools, indoor fitness classes and facility hire available at all centres.

Again, all activities will be via pre-booked appointments only.

Further details will be released in due course, including opening arrangements for all of the remaining leisure facilities.

Currently all Pembrokeshire Leisure memberships are frozen with no payments being taken.

To allow members to return when they feel safe and happy to do so Pembrokeshire Leisure will be offering the following:

If you are ready to return:

• Everyone with a frozen current membership will be able to access the fitness suites for free from August 17 to 31.

• A ‘BeActive’ membership while facilities have a reduced offering will be available at £19/month.

• You will need to sign up to the membership using the app or website.

• This membership will be paid on a monthly basis with no minimum term.

• It will be available until centres are able to offer a more complete selection of activities, when existing membership subscriptions will be restarted.

If you don’t feel ready to return yet:

• All memberships will remain frozen and you will not need to contact us until you are ready to return.

• All subscriptions will receive an extension as appropriate.

• When we are able to offer a more complete provision of activities then memberships will be restarted. Members will be given notice before the payments are taken.

More information regarding the BeActive membership will be sent to all members.

Still unlcear?

All relevant information will also be published on pembrokeshireleisure.co.uk and the Pembrokeshire Leisure App.

If you are unclear on the process of re-joining please contact 01437 775504.

Pembrokeshire County Council Cabinet Member for Economy, Tourism. Leisure and Culture, Cllr Paul Miller, said: “With restrictions easing further in the coming weeks the team have been working hard to ensure we can offer a safe, phased, return to leisure facilities across the county.

“We're looking forward to welcoming back members and the general public from the 17.”