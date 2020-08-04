A foolish decision following a party led to a Tenby man being banned from the road for 40 months and sentenced to unpaid work.

Dean Clarke, of Churchill Close, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath sample when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 21.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police responded to a report of a suspected drink-driver in at 11.30pm on April 27.

Police arrived at the address provided and found a party was in progress, a van arrived and Clarke was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving when he entered the property.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “He was taken to the police station and found to be in possession of a key belonging to the vehicle.

“He was given a number of opportunities to provide a sample, but refused to do so.”

Tom Lloyd, defending, said: “Mr Clarke understands he has really let himself down.

“He was agitated at the time and did not like the way the police were treating him.

“He realises it was extremely foolish.”

Mr Lloyd added that Clarke, 36, was a hard-working man, and read a letter to the court from his employer.

“It was an extremely foolish decision made in the heat of the moment when he was under pressure.”

“He does not know if he will be able to continue his employment. The loss of his licence is going to have a huge impact on him.”

The court heard Clarke had a previous conviction for driving while over the legal alcohol limit in 2016.

Magistrates banned Clarke from driving for 40 months and imposed a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.