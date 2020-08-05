TENBY and Saundersfoot First Responders have presented a new defibrillator to Penally Village Hall.
The hall’s life-saving equipment was donated by Haven Kiln Park several years ago and recently stopped working.
The team also placed a new cabinet on the nearby Kiln Park service station to house a defibrillator that was also donated by Haven Kiln Park.
The extra defibrillator means that, along with the new one at Penally Village Hall, the western end of Tenby is now well- covered.
Spokesman Ben James said: “It’s great that Haven Kiln Park have decided to donate a defibrillator for the service station to cover the surrounding area.
“In the event of a medical emergency, ring 999 and if necessary, the call operator will direct you to the nearest defib cabinet and give you the code to get into it”.
County councillor Jon Preston said: “I can’t speak highly enough of the first responders. They have supported our communities in providing a vital service and they even provide us with training and defib maintenance."
