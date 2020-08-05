The Welsh health minister has insisted that the closing Withybush general Hospital’s A&E department is up to the local health board, but Plaid has said the buck stops with the Welsh Government.
In a question to the health minister, mid and west Wales MS Helen Mary Jones asked what discussions the Welsh Government had had about plans to close the A&E in Pembrokeshire in the light of the recent decision to retain the service at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital.
Responding to the question, health minister Vaughan Gething did not say whether the Welsh government had any fresh discussions with the health board.
He said: “Hywel Dda University Health Board is responsible for the planning and provision of healthcare services for its local population.
“The health board has proposed and consulted on changes to improve population health and healthcare services for communities in mid and west Wales.
“The health board decided in 2018, as part of its Transforming Clinical Services consultation, to replace Withybush Hospital’s A&E department with a centralised emergency department at a new hospital, which will be built, subject to the required business cases being submitted and approved, on the Carmarthenshire -Pembrokeshire border.”
But in a recent statement she made to the Western Telegraph MS Helen Mary Jones said the decision ultimately rests with the Welsh Government.
She said: “While the health minister says: ‘Hywel Dda University Health Board is responsible for the planning and provision of healthcare services for its local population’ – he appoints the board and the final say on the direction of our health services is his responsibility.
“He can not wash his hands of the responsibility for local health services.
“The buck stops ultimately with the Labour-led Welsh Government.”