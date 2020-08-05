A Tenby mechanic has held on to his licence despite clocking up points while using his phone.
Philip Joseph Proctor, of Marsh Road, Tenby, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, July 27, having previously pleaded guilty to using a mobile phone while driving.
The court heard Proctor, 52, already had seven points on his licence when he was spotted using his phone while driving a Peugeot 306 on London Road, Pembroke Dock, on March 10.
Proctor, who represented himself, told the bench he usually drove a vehicle with an inbuilt hands-free system, but he was collecting a car belonging to a customer of his garage at the time of the offence.
He added that traffic was queuing on the way into the town and the vehicle was stationary when he made a call while the phone was on his knee.
The court heard that losing his licence would affect Proctor’s business, staff and customers who relied on him.
Magistrates fined Proctor £66 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.
Six penalty points were added to his licence, but the bench agreed not to disqualify him
The chairman of the bench said: “We are giving you the opportunity to remain in business.”
