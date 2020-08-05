THE father of a two-year-old toddler, who died in hospital, has paid a powerful tribute to his daughter.

Lola sadly died in hospital on July 21, and police are investigating the circumstances of her death.

Lola's dad Dan has said that her "sparkly eyes" and "beautiful smile" will be missed always.

Dan said: “From the very first time I met my beautiful daughter, Lola, my heart was filled with such joy, a happiness I’d never felt before, an unconditional love and need to always protect her for the rest of her life.

“Not in a million years did I think her life would be snatched away from her in such a cruel way.

“All the things she never had chance to learn, see or say, and all the things I will never have chance to teach her – to write her name, ride a bike or drive a car.

“Lola, you have left a hole in the hearts of everyone you met. Your sparkly eyes and beautiful smile will be missed always.

“I would like to thank every doctor, nurse and healthcare assistant that not only helped Lola, but threw everything they had at her to try and save her life.

“To the staff at Noah’s Ark, Cardiff, you truly were amazing.

“Rest in peace has never been so meaningful to me, but rest now Lola, whilst Daddy seeks the justice you deserve.”

Police officers were called to an address in Haverfordwest on the morning of Friday, July, 17.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of assault and neglect, and the investigation is ongoing.

Her family continue to be supported by specialist trained officers.

Please note: you commit a criminal offence if you make comments that may prejudice a trial. Court orders may impose other restrictions as well, which you must not break.

We’re posting this story because we think covering court proceedings is important, but please be careful when responding. Thank you