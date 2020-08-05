TENBY's town crier is taking to the streets to shout out a social distancing message.
It follows consternation in the resort caused by holidaying crowds who do not always comply with Covid-19 guidelines.
The mayor, Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, joined town crier Jim Cornwell in Tudor Square yesterday (Tuesday) to reinforce the 'respect our town' plea that she made when she took office.
She said:
"This is not just any August - this is an August in the middle of a worldwide pandemic. So our message is - take care of yourselves, take care of the town and take care of others."
Jim, wearing traditional costume, will be making his 'cry' in the centre of Tenby every Saturday and Monday at 11am.
The mayor added:
"Some people may not listen, but we have to try and we will continue to do so.
"We have been very clear that we welcome everyone to Tenby, but we need to remind people that social distancing is still required.
"This is Wales - the guidance still says maintain two metres distance.
"We have asked everyone - visitors and locals alike - to respect the town and to respect other people.
"I have been disappointed to hear of a few examples where people have not behaved appropriately.
"So I say to everyone: show patience and be courteous to our businesses and their staff - they are trying very hard.
"They are doing their best to provide a service under the guidelines and to protect themselves, their staff and you."
The town crier's rhyming appeal went as follows:
"The new Madame Mayor of Tenby is here today.
"She welcomes all visitors to our lovely town
"However, please do not let us down
"We are open for business – so feel free
"But remember – social distancing is our plea
"God Save the Queen".
Future shout-outs will conclude with the words:
"Take care of yourselves
"Take care of our beautiful town
"Take care of others."