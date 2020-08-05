PRESELI MP Stephen Crabb is urging Pembrokeshire’s businesses to take part in a consultation on the UK’s post-Brexit internal trade market.

Earlier this month, the UK Government published a White Paper on the future of the UK Internal Market. This sets out the UK Government’s plans to ensure businesses across the whole of the United Kingdom will continue to enjoy seamless internal trade, when the Brexit Transition Period ends later this year.

The White Paper contains a Market Access Commitment to give UK businesses certainty that their goods and services can be traded seamlessly in all home nations. The Government’s proposals will mean there is no difference in internal trade arrangements for businesses at all when the Transition Period ends – meaning total continuity and total confidence for businesses, consumers and investors across the UK.

However, Stephen Crabb is calling on Pembrokeshire’s businesses to take part in the consultation process to ensure that the county’s business views on the proposals are heard.

Commenting on the White Paper, Stephen Crabb said: “Trade within the four home nations has happened for hundreds of years and no one wants to see barriers put in the way of businesses, especially as we look to economically recover from the coronavirus crisis.

“As powers return from the EU to the UK, it’s important that all eventualities are accounted for to ensure that seamless internal trade continues. That’s what this White Paper sets out to do.

“There are a number of Pembrokeshire businesses who will trade across the UK, many on a daily or weekly basis. It’s important that those businesses feed into the consultation so that the best possible circumstances are given to our businesses to succeed.”

The consultation can be accessed here: beisgovuk.citizenspace.com/trade/uk-internal-market/ and closes on August 13.