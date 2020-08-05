PEMBROKESHIRE music fans should be able to tune into five new radio stations which have recently hit the airwaves across south west Wales.
The five stations are Absolute Classic Rock; Country Hits Radio; Hits Radio; Magic Chilled and Magic Soul
The area's local DAB digital radio multiplex has added a variety of music stations following the closure of Wave 80s and Total Access last month.
All five of the radio stations, run by Bauer Media - who also own Swansea-based stations The Wave and Swansea Sound - launched on the DAB multiplex on Monday, July 20.
Listeners across South West Wales should be able to access the stations by re-scanning their DAB digital radio.
Absolute Classic Rock: The station is home of Rock's Greatest Hits, with classic rock from the 60s through to the 90s. Including Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix and The Who alongside Queen, AC/DC, Bon Jovi, Nirvana and Pearl Jam.
Country Hits Radio: Appealing to modern country music lovers, the station has a playlist spanning songs from Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Florida Georgia Line, Dan + Shay and Carrie Underwood.
Hits Radio: The national radio station features a soundtrack of the biggest hits of the day alongside treasured throwbacks from the last 20 years.
Magic Chilled: The station plays fresh laid-back hits from artists ranging from Beyonce to Lewis Capaldi, Mariah Carey and Ed Sheeran.
Magic Soul: Playing back to back Soul and Motown classics from the 60s, 70s and 80s, the station also includes a sprinkling of more contemporary artists, such as Alicia Keys and John Legend who pay homage to the greats.
Bauer Media also own Swansea Sound, which is set to be rebranded as Greatest Hits Radio South Wales in September.