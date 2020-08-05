NARBERTH Museum is back open for business - with a new exhibition paying tribute to townspeople's service in the Second World War.

And a masked model of a Rebecca Rioter will be keeping watch to make sure visitors keep their social distance and sanitise their hands.

The museum will be open on three days a week and entry numbers will be restricted.

But curator Pauline Griffiths assured: "Despite the changes, visitors can expect the same warm welcome as always."

She added: " Staff and volunteers have been working hard to ensure that visitors can return, confident that measures have been implemented to comply with government guidelines and keep everyone safe.

"The museum is very grateful to the The Heritage Emergency Fund for supporting these preparations for its re-opening and eventual recovery."

The museum's current opening hours are 10am to 5pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Because numbers into the museum are restricted, and so there may be a wait and/or a booking system.

Pauline added: "Visitors will be expected to respect the 2m distancing rule at all times and use the hand sanitisers around the museum, (particularly before touching the interactives). Rebecca will be watching!"

Back at the start of the year, a commemoration of VE Day was planned.

Due to Covid-19 this had to be cancelled and has now evolved into a brand new exhibition paying tribute to all the Second World War servicemen and women of Narberth, reflecting their experiences and documenting their time overseas. It will run until November.

Museum volunteer, Sandra Benham, has gathered together a wealth of stories, photographs and research and hopes that in the course of the next few months. more people will come forward with information to add to the archive.

Admission to the exhibition is free but standard museum admission charges apply.

For more information, see www.narberthmuseum.co.uk, email info@narberthmuseum.co.uk or telephone 01834 860500