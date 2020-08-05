NO new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Pembrokeshire or Ceredigion.

Figures released today (Wednesday, August 5), show there were 14 new cases confirmed across Wales, one of which was in Carmarthenshire.

Two new deaths have also been reported by Public Health Wales, taking the total number of deaths for the country to 1,568.

Just over 4,500 tests were carried out across Wales on Tuesday (August 4).

Dr Robin Howe, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “Public Health Wales supports the recent announcement of the four UK Chief Medical Officers to extend the self-isolation period from seven to 10 days for those in the community who have symptoms or a positive test result. This will help provide additional protection to others in the community.

“We continue to caution and remind the public and business-owners that we all have a vital role in preventing the spread of Coronavirus by always sticking to social distancing guidelines - staying two metres away from others, and washing hands regularly. When travelling you should also avoid car sharing with people outside your household.

"Anyone with suspected symptoms of COVID-19 infection - a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss of smell or taste (anosmia) - must self-isolate and seek an urgent test.

"Confirmed cases must now isolate for 10 days, with members of their household isolating for 14 days until the risk of passing on further infection has gone. Combined, these simple but effective actions will ensure the virus does not spread.

“Public Health Wales is also reminding the public that children under the age of 11 no longer have to maintain a two metre distance from each other or from adults. This reflects scientific evidence which indicates the risk of transmission is lower among this age group. However, it is very important older children and young adults continue to follow social distancing and the other measures to keep them safe.

Updates on current incidents

“11 new cases of Coronavirus were identified in the Wrexham community, following four days of testing at easy-access community testing centres in Hightown and Caia Park.

“We’re reassured by the numbers, which appears to indicate that transmission is significantly lower than thought. It’s also important to note that in many of the cases it was possible to identify a likely chain of transmission. As a result, we do not believe there is a large amount of hidden transmission in the community.

“Confirmed cases have been contacted through the Test, Trace, Protect process and provided with additional advice for themselves, their household and other contacts.

“We want to thank the community for their response. Not only those that came forward for testing, but also individuals who have been contact traced and shown a willingness to follow the advice and protect their communities.

“There are no significant updates on the previously reported incidents in Llangefni, Ebbw Vale and Merthyr.

Contact tracing and general information

“Contact tracing continues in Wales as part of the Welsh Government’s Test, Trace, Protect strategy. Anyone who has a positive Coronavirus test will be contacted by a team of contact tracers, and asked for details of everyone they have had close contact with while they have had symptoms.

“Please keep a note of your activities so you can easily remember your whereabouts on a given day, along with who you were in contact with.

“If you are asked to self-isolate, you should also comply with this request to prevent further spread of the virus.

“Tracers are trained staff and personal information that you provide will handled in line with data protection regulations and will not be shared widely.

“Further information about the symptoms of Coronavirus is available on the Public Health Wales website, or members of the public can use the NHS Wales symptom checker.

“Anyone experiencing Coronavirus symptoms can apply for a home testing kit by visiting www.gov.wales/coronavirus, or by calling the national 119 phone service.

“Anyone with suspected coronavirus should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

“Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, do not call 999 just because you are on hold to 111. We appreciate that 111 lines are busy, but you will get through after a wait.”

“Public Health Wales’ user-friendly data dashboard takes information from a range of different sources. The total number of positive cases now includes those reported from non-NHS Wales laboratories, which are subject to ongoing de-duplication, refinement and reconciliation. This may result in fluctuation of the total positive cases as this process takes place.”