GRASSY areas in Neyland could soon have a different look to them if plans are given the go-ahead.

At the latest meeting of Neyland town council it was suggested that some places could be designated as nature friendly areas (NFAs) and have a path mown through them.

The idea is being put forward for the summer of 2021 and will be trialled in a few areas to see if it is well-received.

The partially cut grassed areas would allow wildflowers to flourish and bring a number of benefits to bees and other wildlife.

Cllr Adam Pollard-Powell also suggested that mowing for Neyland be reduced from 14 to 10 times per year and that designated NFAs be mowed twice a year in September and March.

Signs could also be put up to show that an area has been designated as an NFA.

Suggestions for the areas already include Honeyborough Green, the bank below The Promenade, Honeyborough Road, and the grassy area below Cambrian Road.

The Town’s Mayor, Cllr Simon Hancock said: “The town council are keen to see the town kept pristine and well maintained.

“We are also very keen to encourage wildlife and biodiversity and we believe this can be promoted through the grass cutting in the community which is carried out by the county council. We want to see wildlife friendly verges kept in certain areas to encourage insects.

“We also want no cutting during exceptionally dry weather and a reduction in overall cuts from 14 to 10. We are developing a grass cutting template which we will give to the County council thanks to the hard work of our colleague Councillor Adam Pollard-Powell."