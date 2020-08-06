A PIONEERING remote theatre production of a Welsh language version of Under Milk Wood is being performed online as part of the Alternative Eisteddfod tomorrow (Friday).
Dan Y Wenallt, T. James Jones' adaptation of Dylan Thomas's classic 'play for voices', can be watched as part of Eisteddfod AmGen (Alternative Eisteddfod) at 8pm.
The production, performed through video conferencing software, is part of Span Arts’ Theatr Soffa project.
Span Arts have worked with Menter Iaith Sir Benfro and Cered on this production, with participants logging on from St Davids, Tenby and Crymych.
With the National Eisteddfod cancelled because of the coronavirus criris, Eisteddfod AmGen was established to make elements of the cultural and Welsh language celebration available to the public.
Since May, Eisteddfod AmGen has hosted a number of alternative activities online including talks, panel discussions and music events.
Dan Y Wenallt has been programmed as part of these alternative sessions and will be performed during Eisteddfod week itself.
The performance will last about an hour.
For more information about how to book your viewing please see the Span Arts website www.span-arts.org.uk/whats-on/
For more information about the Eisteddfod AmGen, see eisteddfod.wales/amgen
This project is supported by the Enhancing Pembrokeshire second home owners tax fund facilitated by Pembrokeshire County Council; the Arts Council of Wales and the Leader fund Arwain Sir Benfro, administered through Planed.