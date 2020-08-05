A MAJOR fashion chain is to retain its presence in Pembrokeshire despite announcing the closure of 47 of its stores in the UK.
M&Co has been a prominent part of the High Street scene in Tenby since April 2017, when it took over the majority of the premises occupied by the family business TP Hughes & Son.
It has been announced today (Wednesday August 5) that M&Co is shutting the 47 stores, with the loss of 380 jobs, as part of a company restructuring.
A list of the affected stores has been published, but does not include Tenby.
The Glasgow-based business has reportedly been sold in a pre-pack administration deal, which will see the assets in the company sold back to the McGeouche family, who were its original founders.
The Tenby store is amongst over 200 M&Co stores that will remain open following the deal.