FURTHER tributes have been paid to two-year-old toddler Lola by her family.

Lola sadly died in hospital on July 21, and police are investigating the circumstances of her death.

Lola’s dad Dan, in a powerful tribute which may be seen here, has said that her "sparkly eyes" and "beautiful smile" will be missed always.

Her nanny, Nicola added her own words: “Lola, you were the constant light in our lives, the sparkle of our eye.

“You rest in the hands of the angels in a place with peace and love, brightest shining star looking down from heaven above.

“You were so bubbly, happy and kept everyone on their toes, a beautiful singer and you were always smiling.

“We would like to thank everyone who helped Lola, ambulance crew, staff at Withybush Hospital and Noah's Ark Cardiff who did everything they could to help Lola and supported the family so well.

“Your big sister is especially gonna miss staying up late playing Frozen, when you should be sleeping, giving the best big hugs and the most beatifulist singing and playing in the doll’s house.

“Nanny's gonna miss your mischievousness and your loud crazy personality.”

Nicola added: “Our family would like to say thank you to the friends and family that have been supportive, and all those who have refrained from any action that could impact on ongoing enquires, as well as the people who have cooperated with the police throughout their investigation.

“Our beautiful girl, with your big sparkly eyes and soft blonde curls, you will forever be in our hearts and never forgotten. Shine bright baby girl, our sparkling star, Lola. Xxx.”

Another family member added: "Lola, since the moment you was born and I held you, I fell in love with you, you were my girl, my sidekick, your beautiful little eyes, and beautiful curly hair, your cheeky smile always filled your little face.

“I watched you crawl, walk, run, and grow into such an amazing little girl. I'm so grateful for the times we had together, and you meant so much to me and my girls. I love you Lola! Shine bright up there, you'll never ever be forgotten."

Police officers were called to an address in Haverfordwest on the morning of Friday, July, 17.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of assault and neglect, and the investigation is ongoing.

Her family continue to be supported by specialist trained officers.

Please note: you commit a criminal offence if you make comments that may prejudice a trial. Court orders may impose other restrictions as well, which you must not break.

Please be careful when responding. Thank you