Posting leftover drugs while on holiday led to a dock appearance for a Hakin man.
Stephen John Gerald Fisher, of Upper hill Street, pleaded guilty to cannabis possession and importing a Class B drug when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, August 3.
Stacey Holmes, prosecuting, said Border Force officers informed Dyfed-Powys Police they had intercepted a parcel which had been sent from the Netherlands on February 15.
The package was found to contain 19 grams of cannabis, and was addressed to Fisher’s home.
Fisher, 50, informed officers who attended that he was expecting a police visit, and admitted mailing the parcel to himself while in Amsterdam.
He also volunteered that he had a gram of cannabis on the premises and was remorseful for his actions.
Tom Lloyd, defending, said: “He was in Amsterdam on holiday and purchased the cannabis legally. He had a few grams left, he had a few glasses of wine and made the foolish decision to post it back to himself.”
He added that Fisher found that smoking cannabis helped with his back problem.
Magistrates ordered Fisher to pay £279 in fines, costs and a surcharge. A destruction order was made for the drugs.
Comments are closed on this article.