CCTV is to be installed at the Riverside Quay multi-storey carpark after antisocial behaviour from ‘boy racers’.

A member of the public contacted the Western Telegraph, saying he thought the actions of drivers at the Haverfordwest carpark were ‘incredibly dangerous’.

“These boy-racers zip along the top of the multi-story car park, going as fast as they can,” said the man who asked not to be named.

“It’s incredibly dangerous, one wrong move and they could go into the wall or over the edge.”

The man said the group, mostly made up of young men, gathered in the car park on a regular basis, he thought at least once a week.

A police spokesperson said they have now increased patrols in the area.

They said: “We’ve received a small number of complaints about antisocial driving in the multi-storey car park, and have added the area to our patrol plan and increased the number of patrols.”

The local resident suggested that the council, which runs the car park, should shut it at night, as it is largely unused after the shops close.

A council spokesperson said: “The council is aware of the incidents of anti-social behaviour in the multi-storey.

“As well as an increase in police patrols, the council is installing CCTV cameras in the facility to identify those involved.”

The police spokesperson added: “We’re also starting Op Spitfire again to tackle antisocial behaviour in Haverfordwest, which has increased since lockdown was lifted.

“It involves targeted patrols by the neighbourhood policing team and working with the council to re-direct young people to other activities.”

The spokesperson encouraged members of the public to report their concerns by contacting the police, which can be done by calling 101.