Three grams of cannabis cost a Whitland woman £259 after police performed a spot check on a car.
Stephanie Piper, of Market Street, pleaded guilty to Class B drug possession when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Monday, August 3.
The court heard that Piper, 27 was in a Peugeot 307 which was stopped by police on the A477 in the Pembroke Dock area on June 13.
Stacey Holmes, prosecuting, said: “Officers became aware of a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle. The defendant produced a cannabis grinder and handed it to the officer.”
The car was searched and a total of three grams of cannabis was found in Piper’s pocket and handbag.
David Williams, defending, said Piper cooperated with officers and admitted the offence when interviewed.
Magistrates fined Piper £140 and ordered her to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.
A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.
Comments are closed on this article.