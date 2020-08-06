GOODWICK'S Sea Trust reopened to the public last last Sunday, August 1, offering socially-distanced tours of life beyond the sea off the Pembrokeshire Coast.
Sea Trust's Sea Mor aquarium has opened its doors on a booking-only system due to Covid 19 safety measures.
A maximum of eight people will be allowed in the at a time in order to observe social distancing and bookings can be made online via the Sea Trust website.
Initially the aquarium will only be open from Fridays to Mondays. After a trial period booking slots will be released for the rest of August.
The aquarium now has a hand sanitiser station at the entrance which every visitor is required to use on entry.
Sea trust staff will wear masks and/or visors and it is recommended visitors do the same.
There is now a cough screen at the Sea Trust reception and till area and only two people or one family/ bubble will be allowed in the gift shop at the same time.
The online booking system collects customer details required for NHS contact tracing and the charity has employed additional cleaning measures to keep visitors safe.