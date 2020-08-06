POLICE are appealing for information after a security guard working at the Morrisons store in Haverfordwest was involved in an altercation with a teenage male.
The incident happened at approximately 3:20pm on Saturday, August 1, and officers are investigating allegations of shoplifting and assault.
Officers say that the male became involved with the security guard after he and two older people, a male and a female, were stopped as they exited the store for the purpose of checking receipts.
All three had left the store before the police arrived.
A spokesperson for the police said: “There were a number of customers of the store who may have witnessed the incident. Anyone with information which could help the investigation is asked contact police.
“Police can be contacted either online at: http://bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.”