A SPECIAL '60 in September’ challenge has been launched to raise money for local NHS staff and patients.

Hywel Dda Health Charities are urging people in Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion to sign up for the virtual event – just as mum-of-four Arlene McDowall of Narberth did last year.

All participants need to do is think of an activity based around the number 60 and complete it during September.

You could pledge to run, walk or cycle 60 miles; do 60 press-ups a day; carry out 60 random acts of kindness; bake 60 cakes. The list of ideas is endless.

Arlene, 44, works at the leg ulcer clinic in Narberth Health Centre.

She signed up for last year's '60 in September' and ran 60 miles in the month, cheered on by her husband Dave, 17-year-old twins Carys and Courtney and sons Rhys, aged six, and Ryan, aged five.

Arlene said it was a great and healthy way to raise money.

“I went from couch to 5k, and then ran 60 miles over the 30 days,” she added. “I have kept it up and now I am running 25 miles a week.

“Now more than ever, we need to focus on maintaining our health.

“It was good to do that and raise money for Hywel Dda Health Charities. I asked for my donation to go towards buying cameras and printers for the leg ulcer service.”

There are no rules for the ’60 in September’ challenge – apart from the Government guidelines on social distancing.

All that is asked is that people taking part raise a minimum of £60 for Hywel Dda Health Charities.

You can sign up at 60inseptember.eventbrite.co.uk, or

for further details, contact the charity at fundraising.hyweldda@wales.nhs.uk or on 01267 239815