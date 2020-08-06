A MAN who had fallen on the coast path between Abermawr and Aberbach was airlifted to safety this morning (Thursday).
Coastguard teams from Fishguard and St Davids were tasked to the incident at 9.34am as well as coastguard search and rescue helicopter 936 from Caernarfon.
Coastguards were quickly on scene and located the casualty on rocks below the cliff path suffering from a suspected broken ankle.
A member of the team was lowered down the cliff by rope to give first aid.
Paramedics then arrived at the scene and we were able to lower some pain relief down to the casualty and attendant coastguard while the rest of the coastguard team prepared an ambulance paramedic to take him over the cliff.
However, the coastguard rescue helicopter was able to lower its paramedic down directly to the walker.
The man was stabilised and winched up to the helicopter which removed him from the rocks and transferred him to a waiting ambulance. The man was then taken by land ambulance to Withybush hospital.
The incident was resolved by 12.30pm this afternoon.
"This was another great display of team work," said a spokesperson for HM Coastguard, Fishguard.