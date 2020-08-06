POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Johnston yesterday afternoon, August 5.
A boy on a scooter sustained minor injuries during the collision, which took place at around 4.20pm. A red 4x4 is believed to have been involved also.
Anyone who was in the area of the St Peters Road pelican crossing, or nearby Langford road, and either witnessed the collision, or who has CCTV that covers this area, is asked to get in touch.
You can telephone 101, visit bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, or email contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired you can text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Dyfed-Powys Police Ref DP-20200805-249.