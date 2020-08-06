FISHGUARD coastguard rescue team was called to investigate mysterious concrete blocks near to the slipway at Goodwick parrog this afternoon.
A concerned member of the public rang the coastguards, worried that the two large concrete blocks, each measuring about a metre square could pose a problem for children jumping into the sea from the slipway or to small boats using the slip.
Coastguard investigations revealed that the blocks were the mooring blocks for the targets used by Aberporth range, which are usually moored far deeper out in the harbour.
A coastguard spokesperson said the blocks had been moved to the location near the slipway within the last two days.
They are due to be taken out to deeper water again at high tide this evening.