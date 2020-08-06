Throughout August, diners across the UK will be able to have 50 per cent off their bill at thousands of restaurants, cafes and pubs - thanks to the government’s new Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

The initiative is available at all participating eateries until August 31, but only applies from Monday to Wednesday.

However, supermarket chain Morrisons has just extended the discount in its cafes to offer 50 per cent off for longer.

When can I get 50 per cent off?

Customers at Morrisons Cafe can now enjoy half price food and drink every day of the week throughout August.

The supermarket has extended the discount to include Thursdays, Fridays and weekends, allowing customers 50 per cent off the value of their bill, up to a maximum of £10 per head.

In addition, kids under the age of 16 can also eat at the cafe for free, providing the accompanying adult meal costs more than £3.25 for breakfast, or more than £4.25 for any other hot food.

With the discount applied, Morrisons shoppers can enjoy a regular breakfast in the cafe for just £1.62, down from £3.75, while fish and chips will only set you back £2.25, instead of £4.95.

Also on the menu is an all-day brunch, bangers and mash, beef and ale pie, toasted sandwiches, jacket potatoes, burgers, and afternoon tea.

How do I claim it?

Diners must eat in at the cafe in order for the discount to apply, as it is not valid for takeaway or delivery orders.

No voucher is needed to claim the discount in the cafe, as it will be automatically deducted from your bill when you go to pay.

Morrisons will then claim a reimbursement from the government for the discount that you have been given from Monday to Wednesday.

As for the remaining days of the week, the supermarket will pick up the entire bill.

Morrisons has reopened all 402 of its cafes inside its stores across the UK to allow customers to enjoy the deal.

To find your nearest Morrisons cafe, you can use the locator tool online.