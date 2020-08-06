The government’s new Eat Out to Help Out scheme kicked off across the UK on Monday (August 3) - and so far thousands of diners have taken advantage of the offer.

The scheme grants diners a 50 per cent discount off all food and non-alcoholic drinks at participating eateries, up to a maximum of £10 per person.

But does the discount apply for takeaways and deliveries? Here’s what you need to know abot how it works.

How do I get the discount?

The Eat Out to Help Out discount is only valid at participating restaurants, cafes or pubs throughout this month.

It may also apply in some work and school canteens, as well as food halls, and all diners in a group of any size can claim it.

The scheme will run from August 3 to 31 and diners will be able to enjoy 50 per cent off the price of their meal on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays only.

With the discount applied, it could save a family of four up to £40 per meal.

No voucher is needed to claim the discount, as it will be automatically applied to your bill when you go to pay.

Establishments will then claim a reimbursement from the government for the discount that you have been given.

Where can I claim the discount?

The discount can be claimed at any participating restaurant, cafe or pub that has signed up to the scheme.

More than 72,000 establishments across the UK are offering the bargain deal, including several major chains such as Nando’s, Pizza Express, McDonald’s, KFC, Wetherspoons and Costa Coffee.

A number of local, independent eateries are also involved, and in some cases, restaurants are offering the Eat Out to Help Out discount on top of already low prices, thanks to the VAT cut.

Is the discount valid for takeaways or deliveries?

The discount only applies to food that is ordered and consumed inside a participating restaurant, cafe or pubs - and can only be accessed from Monday to Wednesday.

As such, diners who order their food to take away or have it delivered to their home will not receive 50 per cent off the price of their meal. Diners must eat inside an establishment for the discount to apply.

For those keen to cash in on the deal at McDonald’s, this means that you must dine in at a participating branch, as the discount does not apply for drive thru, takeaway, or McDelivery.

How can I find out which restaurants are taking part?

The government has launched a new postcode checker on the Gov.uk website to help people find local restaurants that are taking part in its Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

To find restaurants, cafes and pubs near you, simply enter your postcode and hit search to find a list of all the businesses nearby that are running the scheme.