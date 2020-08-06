TESCO staff in three Pembrokeshire stores are being asked to turn their hands to mopping floors and cleaning windows.
It follows the announcement that the retail giant is to get rid of thousands of professional cleaners in its smaller stores and get the shop staff to do the job.
The UK's largest supermarket chain will be axing contract cleaners from its Express and Metro stores from August 24.
The Tesco Express branches in Tenby, Saundersfoot and Goodwick are amongst nearly 2,000 affected.
More than half of Tesco customers believe that the supermarket is putting shoppers at risk by the move, according to a poll.
The survey by Survation on behalf of Organise, a worker-driven campaigning network, found that the majority of customers disagree with the new approach.
Out of 1,000 Tesco customers polled, 54 per cent felt that people's health would be put at risk, while 28 per cent said they were less likely to shop at Tesco in the light of the decision.
Tesco staff are reportedly also unhappy about the situation, and more than 32,000 of them have now signed a petition demanding that the giant listens to customer and staff concerns.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment