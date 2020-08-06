Complaints to Pembrokeshire County Council about noise, antisocial behaviour, bonfires, dog fouling and out of control dogs have sky-rocketed during lockdown

The authority's health and pollution team has received the same number of reports from March to August this year as it did for the whole of 2019 with calls still coming in thick and fast.

The council said that because more people are at home during the day than normal, and as people continue to work from home, noise, behaviour and smoke from bonfires were having a bigger impact.

The council appealed to residents to be respectful and considerate of their neighbours, as complaints about noise and anti-social behaviour continue.

Because so many calls have been received the team is currently working hard to contact all those who have been in touch but may not be able to respond as quickly as normal.

"Lockdown was very tough and it was understandable that people wanted to make the most of their space at home and in their gardens," said Cris Tomos cabinet member for environment, public protection and Welsh language.

"We had hoped that complaints about noise and antisocial behaviour would have eased as restrictions have been lifted but unfortunately we are still receiving them in far larger numbers than we are used to.

"I would reiterate my earlier appeals for everyone to take a moment to consider how their behaviour impacts on others.

"It could be something as simple as turning down music a notch or two that makes a real difference."