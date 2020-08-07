COINS and kilns feature as winners of this week's Life in Lockdown photography competition.

Kayleigh Thomas, of Kilgetty, last week's runner up, has won this week's round with her image Money grow's on Trees.

The image was taken on a Cam Nesa mindfulness walk at Colby Woodland Garden.

Bryony Dickens, of Mathry, was runner up with her picture of lime kilns.

The competition invites young people between the ages of 16 and 25 to submit pictures of life under the Covid-19 restrictions, and their subsequent relaxation, and is run by Pembrokeshire County Council's youth outreach team.

Winners receive a £20 Amazon voucher and their print will be featured in a final exhibition.

However, next week there will be a change to the prize next round and a theme. The competition will also be reopening it to all previous participants and winners. More details and information about the theme will follow shortly.

The deadline to submit entries for the next round will be at the end of the day, Monday August, 17.

"We would like to thank everyone for to date for supporting the project and promoting it," said outreach youth worker, Chris Barrie.

Entrants can submit up to three photos a week that can be taken on a camera or phone.

For an application form contact either Chris Barrie at chris.barrie@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or phone 07717 345935 or Mel Lear at melissa.lear@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or 07818 012254.