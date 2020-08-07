A person marooned on a rock at a south Pembrokeshire beach led to the launch of Tenby's all-weather lifeboat yesterday (Thursday).

The Haydn Miller set out shortly before 6pm after a report that someone appeared to be cut off by the incoming tide on a rock at Freshwater East.

As the volunteer crew were approaching the scene, a further report from the coastguard confirmed that the person had been helped ashore by a swimmer and was now on the beach.

The lifeboat stood by until it was confirmed the casualty needed no medical treatment, while relaying communications from the coastguard units ashore to Milford Haven Coastguard.

Once the casualty had been checked over ashore, the lifeboat was stood down and returned to station, arriving at 7.05pm.

