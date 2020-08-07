AHEAD of the good weather this weekend, Transport for Wales and British Transport Police are reinforcing their travel safer message, urging people to only use public transport for essential travel and where there are no other travel alternatives.

With limited capacity due to social distancing measures, TfW is sending out a clear message that public transport remains to maintain safe space for key workers.

TfW has seen a significant rise in people using the service for recreational activities especially at coastal destinations during good weather and in partnership with BTP would like the public to adhere to the rules.

Leyton Powell, Transport for Wales Rail Services Safety and Assurance Director said: “The safety of customers and colleagues is our top priority and we’re asking everyone to only use public transport for essential travel and where there are no other travel alternatives.

“Our capacity has been massively reduced due to social distancing measures and we must maintain safe space for those key workers using our services.”

Andy Morgan, BTP Superintendent added: “Our officers continue to support rail staff this weekend in engaging with passengers, explaining the importance of preventing the spread of the virus and encouraging people to wear face coverings.

“We are confident that those who need to use the railway will act responsibly and will want to play their part in helping to protect each other and comply with the requirements.”

Transport for Wales has also started installing new ticket vending machines and operating smartcards on many of their routes across the Wales and Borders network.

The new technology and contactless option for customers will enhance safety measures in the fight against Covid-19.

The modern ticket machines with improved Welsh Language components and raised pictograms for visually impaired customers have already been installed at nearly 20 stations.

The smartcards, which customers can use to collect the season tickets they have purchased online, can now be used on more than 20 routes including Cardiff to Shrewsbury, Wrexham to Bidston and Swansea to Milford Haven. Smart cards can be used to buy weekly, monthly and annual season tickets.