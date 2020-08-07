THERE'S great news for gym bunnies and water babies as it was confirmed today that swimming pools, indoor fitness studios, gyms and leisure centres will be able to re-open from next Monday, August 10.

First Minister Mark Drakeford confirmed that

children's indoor play areas will also be able to open their doors again as part of the latest changes to the coronavirus regulations in Wales. However, areas such as ball pits, which cannot be easily cleaned, should remain closed.

In Pembrokeshire, the fitness suites at Fishguard Leisure Centre, Haverfordwest Leisure Centre, Milford Haven Leisure Centre, Pembroke Leisure Centre and Tenby Leisure Centres will open from Monday, August 17.

Customers must book and pay for a gym slot in advance and need to be a registered user of Pembrokeshire Leisure.

Registration is via the website https://pembrokeshireleisure.co.uk/ or by calling 01437 775504.

Booking will open on Tuesday, August 11 and can also be made via the website and telephone number and through the Pembrokeshire Leisure app.

Users are asked not to attend if they are experiencing any Covid-19 symptoms; to bring only a full water bottle (drinking fountains will not be in use), a towel and their Pembrokeshire Leisure card.

There will be no changing facilities available so they shoud arrive in suitable clothing.

Buildings may operate one-way systems and equipment may be set out differently to normal with some equipment set up in other areas of the centre to allow more space to exercise.

The second phase, from Tuesday 1st September, will see Crymych Leisure Centre re-open and swimming pools, indoor fitness classes and facility hire available at all centres.

Again, all activities will be via pre-booked appointments only.

The Welsh Government is continuing to explore whether changes can be made to the rules to enable people to meet indoors with other people who aren't part of their household or extended household from August 15.