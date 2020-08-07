A teenager was submerged in a bath by her partner before he placed a pillow over her face, a court has heard.
Aaron Booth, of Bush Street, Pembroke, of Haverfordwest magistrates court Monday, August 3, having previously pleaded guilty to assault on the day of his trial.
Prosecutor Stacey Holmes told the court Booth, 23, had been in a relationship with the victim since 2018.
The victim described Booth as being in a ‘funny mood’ when he returned home on July 23, 2019, before she went to have a bath.
Miss Holmes said: “He partially submerged her in the bath, she stopped herself from going fully in.”
The 18 year-old woman then went into the bedroom, where Booth placed a pillow over her head.
He carried her back to the house when she went out of the front door.
Tom Lloyd, defending, said Booth was previously of clean character, and had been on bail for a year which stopped him from pursuing an army career.
“This is someone who is remorseful for what he did.”
“A conviction is going to hold him back significantly. It is one isolated incident. He full accepts that he was in the wrong.”
Magistrates imposed a 24-month community order with a building better relationships program, 100 hours of unpaid work and a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Booth was ordered to pay £390 in compensation, costs and a surcharge and a 12-month restraining order was imposed.
