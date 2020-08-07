A BIG spring clean at Bluestone during shutdown has helped good causes in Pembrokeshire.

More than 50 electrical items - including fridges, ovens and heaters - as well as 25 sofas have been donated by the resort.

Pembrokeshire’s Frame collected some of the items, which will be upcycled, reused or recycled by their teams of volunteers.

Items that are in saleable condition will be available at Frame's showrooms in Merlin’s Bridge and Pembroke Dock.

The donations continue the partnership between Frame and the Bluestone Foundation.

Earlier in the year, Bluestone sponsored Frame's community fridge in Haverfordwest and also donated a professional barista machine for use in their training kitchens.

Frame's work across Pembrokeshire includes community support, volunteering, recycling and landfill diversion, as well as training and work experience opportunities for hundreds of local people every year.

Pembrokeshire's Frame's managing director, Jenny Sims, said they are 'totally overwhelmed by the generosity and ongoing kindness and support of the Bluestone Foundation.'

She added:"Such support has included the purchase of a fridge and freezer for our very popular community fridge project, the provision of an online training platform which means we can train our staff and volunteers in subjects such as food hygiene and health and safety, and the donation of an industrial catering standard coffee machine which we can use to train our participants in the art of being a barista.

"Most recently, Frame has been delighted with a significant donation of items from Bluestone, some of which will be recycled and some will be sold in our Merlin’s Bridge and Pembroke Dock showrooms to raise essential funds for the future operation of our reuse charity.

"It means so much for a small charity such as Pembrokeshire Frame to be supported and remembered by a successful local business such as Bluestone, whose input truly makes a difference to the vulnerable individuals that Frame supports, and for that we are truly grateful."