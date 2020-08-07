ITV have confirmed that the 20th series of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! will be filmed in the UK.

The show will take place later this year and will be broadcast live every night from a ruined castle in the countryside, but so far have declined to give any indication as to where in the UK it will be filmed.

It was reported last month that the show could be filmed in the Scottish Highlands, however ITV have yet to confirm if this will be the case.

Ant and Dec will host the series, bringing viewers all the news and excitement of the day.

How will it work?

As on the regular series, viewers will see the celebrities undertake gruelling trials and fun-filled challenges to win food and treats in the lead up to one of them being crowned, for the first time ever, King or Queen of the Castle.

What have ITV said?

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s director of television said: “We announced last week that we were doing all we could to make the series and I’m thrilled that we can bring the show to viewers albeit not in the jungle. We have a great team both on and off screen and I know they will produce a hugely entertaining series”.

Richard Cowles, director of Entertainment at ITV Studios said: “We pulled out all the stops to try and make the series happen in Australia.

"Unfortunately, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and despite us looking at many different contingencies, it became apparent that it just wasn’t possible for us to travel and make the show there.

"However, we are all really excited about a UK version of I’m A Celebrity. While it will certainly be different producing the show from the UK, the same tone and feel will remain.

“Our celebrities will probably have to swap shorts for thermals but they can still look forward to a basic diet of rice and beans and plenty of thrills and surprises along the way”.

ITV say that more information about the new series will be released in due course.