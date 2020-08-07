POLICE are appealing for help in finding a stolen puppy.
The French Bulldog pup was stolen from the Kilgetty area on July 18, officers reported this week.
Anyone who has any information is asked to contact 101 and quote DPP/0050/18/07/2020/01/C
