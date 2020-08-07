This year, the sixth form team at Haverfordwest High VC School had to approach its senior prefect team application process a little differently.

Usually, students take part in numerous face-to-face interviews and then stand in front of around 200 students and staff members to state, in 30 seconds, why they should be head boy or head girl.

This year, due to Covid-19, the school had to think outside of the box.

Head of Sixth Form Laura Buffee said: “Students had to write a letter of application and then take part in two virtual interviews. Then, the final interview was held in the head teacher’s office with all parties having to be sat two metres apart. A strange experience for all involved.

“Mr Collier, achievement leader for Years 12 and 13, even appeared on the flat screen TV via video link to sit in on the interviews.

“Each applicant was asked to bring in an item that best described what type of head girl or boy they would be. We had a guitar, a bowl, an NHS rainbow, a pencil and even a Welsh hockey shirt.

“The process really allowed our pupils to shine and it gives me great pleasure to announce the senior prefect team of 2020-2021 consists of: Head Boy Peter Richards, Head Girl Amber McFadden, Head Girl Karis McCanch-Jones, Deputy Head Girl Bethan Lilley, and Deputy Head Girl Dixie McDougal.

“Senior prefects: Alice Roberts, Ben Phillips-Harries, Carys Worby, Daisy Buck, George Makepeace, Katie France, and Rhys Lewis.

“We then had the task of taking socially distanced pictures of the team and even filming a video to introduce the team to younger year groups. Well done to Dixie McDougal, deputy head girl, for pulling this all together.

“These pupils are truly outstanding and really do have the potential to make a huge difference to Haverfordwest High VC School, in what I am sure will be, an ever-changing academic year. Good luck, all.”