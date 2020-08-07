PEMBROKESHIRE County Council will get new powers to close premises if coronavirus rules are breached.

The news comes as more businesses prepare to open on Monday, August 10,

Many businesses have invested time, energy and money to make sure that they can operate in a COVID-secure fashion.

To support them, the Welsh Government is providing new powers to Pembrokeshire County Council, to intervene quickly and decisively where that is not the case – this will include requiring premises to close if necessary.

The new powers would come into force from Monday and the MS for Mid and Wales, Eluned Morgan, has called for people to show a greater respect to social distancing rules.

She said: “People across the county have done very well at supporting our efforts to keep Covid down. But we cannot take our eye of the ball now –follow the advice, familiarise yourself with the symptoms and know what to do if you become unwell. Visit the website 111.wales.nhs.uk for the latest coronavirus advice and keep Wales safe this summer.”

The Welsh Government minister has also issued a timely reminder that as the Covid-19 virus continues to circulate, at lower rates than before, the public must continue to take every precaution necessary to keep the number of cases low.

The MS added: “We have seen tremendous support for the measures the Welsh Government has taken to protect public health. As those measures are eased, the emphasis now shifts back to us, to take more personal responsibility for suppressing the virus and with that comes the need to show respect especially for others who may be at greater risk of the serious consequences of this virus.”

“We cannot just go back to how life was before the lockdown, so much has changed. The impact of the last few months has affected us all differently and this is a particularly anxious time, especially those who are still shielding or have an underlying health condition.”

“The simplest way of avoiding Covid-19 and the impact it will cause you and those around you is to practise physical distancing. You cannot catch or pass on a virus if you do not come into contact with it. Sadly, I’ve heard too many stories of people not taking this simple precaution and worse still, cases where people have been ridiculed for trying to follow the guidance issued by Public Health Wales.”