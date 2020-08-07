Here are five stories from the past week that you may have missed
A new talent show is being launched to help raise funds for Paul Sartori. Anyone can enter the competition and entries close on September 25.
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/18632850.virtual-talent-competition-launched-support-paul-satori/?fbclid=IwAR2KUaE8o-_Qm7SQo1GPaQvA8IH71fJlEkF3FWQEplZY4_MTTc4HMgfbx80
Pembrokeshire singers were among thousands who took part in a choir to help make a cd and raise money in aid of the NHS.
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/18632851.pembrokeshire-singers-release-cd-gareth-malones-great-british-home-chorus/?fbclid=IwAR0RScFgUgtsI6oEV7pt7aqGnUvuFmpyEhblC67N753UEGPns2bBwvtbfag
Tenby and Saundersfoot First Responders have presented a new defibrillator to Penally Village Hall.
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/18629199.tenby-saundersfoot-first-responders-present-new-defibrillator-cabinet/?fbclid=IwAR3KvfZ2zsBC9MFeYmDQegHAoYgQw0gmRCnuwVTin43Hg2og0mcFxxrDbWM
Clic Sargent has launched the Big Virtual Collection, with Morrisons in Haverfordwest, in order to raise vital funds.
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/18624672.virtual-fundraiser-clic-sargent/?fbclid=IwAR1KUF5GkuUdqrdTJ1OZWSAkDRtnhPSVXFoRoae-UdssDhYYj1roTMGModY
Great British Bake Off star and Tenby Mum Michelle Evans-Fecci has joined forces with a farmer-owned creamery based in Pwllheli to boost sales of its products - particularly its Dragon cheese.
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/18624738.gbbos-michelle-evans-fecci-champions-welsh-produce-including-dragon-cheese/?ref=fbshr&fbclid=IwAR3XD2IHAeawrA0o0RFTPZvRsIDF5ZfdMQTDEMyuck4qaHF4t7bQhCwYS_I