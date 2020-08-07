TENBY has been saying farewell today to former firefighter Martin Hurlow, whose recent sudden death at the age of 67 shocked and saddened the town.

Firefighters past and present rom Tenby and other Pembrokeshire stations, together with officers from the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, stood to attention outside Tenby Fire Station earlier this afternoon as his funeral cortege paused.

A fire engine then took up its position to lead the cortege on the next stage of its journey to Heywood Lane rugby ground for a public service, which was attended by a colour party from the fire service.

Mr Hurlow, who was a respected local builder, had given 35 years of service as a firefighter, latterly as crew manager, before his retirement in 2013.

Representatives of the RNLI and other emergency services were amongst those who joined the townspeople who lined South Parade to applaud, with the gesture being repeated throughout the town as the cortege travelled to the rugby ground.

Amongst the many tributes paid to Mr Hurlow was one from the current watch manager at Tenby Fire Station, Jeremy Lees.

He said:

“The sudden passing of Martin Hurlow has not only left the personnel of Tenby Fire Station, but also the whole community in a state of shock. “The vast number of condolence messages and tributes received are testament to the high regard in which he was held within the community, and reflect his personality and popularity. “Even though Martin retired in 2013, he never really left us and continued to be involved in all our charity and social events. “He was always a major part of Tenby Fire Station and the memories we all hold will ensure he remains so. “God bless you Big Marty, may you rest in peace."

Mr Hurlow, who died on July 16, leaves his wife Julie, daughters Louise, Carly and Jody; and grandchildren Spencer and Ava, brother Dene and other family members.

The service at the rugby ground was followed by a private service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium.

The family has chosen The Firefighters Charity and the Wales Air Ambulance to receive donations in memory of Mr Hurlow, and these may be sent c/o the funeral directors, E.C. Thomas & Son, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH