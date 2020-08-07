THE owner of a tortoise that went ‘on the run’ while holidaying in south Pembrokeshire wants your help to find him.
Sarah Travers has appealed for the return of Turbo, the Greek spur-thighed tortoise, last seen when they were holidaying with her parents, Martin and Sue Brodie, in Yerbeston last week.
Turbo was last seen heading towards Cresselly.
He’s not microchipped, is 46 years old, and was previously rescued.
He’s faster than you think, Sarah has warned.
She added: “We actually live in Maidenhead, but we were staying with parents when he made his escape. To be honest he has been hell-bent on legging across the field whenever we’ve taken him home to the farm.
“I’m really sad as had wanted a tortoise since childhood and eventually rescued him last year and fulfilled my dream. We’ve searched and searched, but had to come back to Maidenhead now, so I’ve left my parents in charge of the search.”
The journey of exploration planned by Turbo is unknown, but local attractions near Cresselly include the Cresselly Arms at Creswell Quay, maybe a destination for a determined tortoise.
If anyone has seen Turbo on his travels, Sarah may contacted on Facebook at Matthew Sarah Travers, or message the Western Telegraph through Facebook.