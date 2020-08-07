Several supermarket chains across the UK including Asda, Aldi, Tesco and Sainsbury's have issued urgent recalls on a number of products.

We've put together a round-up of the latest items to be recalled.

Co-op Sliced Curly Kale

The Co-op is recalling Co-op Sliced Curly Kale because packs may contain thistle (spiky weeds).

The possible presence of thistle makes the product unsafe to eat.

The products affected are:

Pack size : 160g

Best before : All dates between August 4-11, 2020

A spokesman from the Food Standards Agency said: "Coop Sliced Curly Kale is being recalled due to the presence of spikey weeds.

"Return product to nearest Coop store for a refund.

"Contact: 0800 0686 727, or email customer.careline@coop.co.uk

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Beef and Ale pie

Waitrose & Partners have recalled their Slow Cooked Beef and Ale Pie because it contains hazelnuts and milk which are not mentioned on the label.

It means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to nuts (hazelnuts) and/or an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

The products affected are:

Pack size: 400g

Batch code: L0125

Best before: November 2021

Uncle Ben's Brown Basmati

Mars Food UK have recalled Uncle Ben’s Brown Basmati ready to heat rice pouches - as some packs may contain pieces of glass.

The possible presence of glass make the product unsafe to eat.

The products affected are:

Pack size: 250g - Best before: November 17, 2020

Pack size: 250g - Best before: December 8, 2020

Pack size: 250g - Best before: June 14, 2021

Pack size: 250g - Best before: June 15, 2021

Pack size: 250g - Best before: July 3, 2021

Pack size: 250g - Best before: July 19, 2021

Pack size: 250g - Best before: December 9, 2020

Pack size: 250g - Best before: January 8, 2021

Pack size: 250g - Best before: January 18, 2021

Pack size: 250g - Best before: January 19, 2021

Pack size: 250g - Best before: March 2, 2021

Pack size: 250g - Best before: March 16, 2021

Pack size: 250g - Best before: March 20, 2021

Pack size: 250g - Best before:May 24, 2021

Baked Whole King Scallops

Highland Bay Seafoods have recalled their Baked Whole King Scallops with a creamy leek and kale sauce topped with mash potato. This is because it contains fish which is not mentioned on the label.

The product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to fish.

The products affected are:

Pack size: 200g (2 scallops in a pack)

Batch code: R006, R007, R008, and 20106

Best before: end date - 07/2020, 09/2020, 12/2020 and 04/2021

Benyfit Natural Pet Food

Benyfit Natural Pet Food Ltd have recalled several types of frozen raw dog food products containing beef because the products might contain salmonella.

The products have been sold by various independent pet food stores and online.

The products affected are:

Benyfit Natural 80-10-10 Beef Meat Feast (1kg)

Benyfit Natural 80-10-10 Beef Meat Feast (500g)

Benyfit Natural Beef & Tripe (1kg)

Benyfit Natural Beef & Tripe (500g)

Benyfit Natural Succulent Beef (1kg)

Benyfit Natural Succulent Beef (500g)

Embark on Raw Natural Working Dog Food Beef Complete (454g)

Neew Dog Premium Beef (1kg)

Neew Dog Premium Beef (500g)

Unique Raw Chicken, Beef & Ox Recipe (1kg)

Golden Curry Medium Hot Sauce

JFC (UK) Ltd have recalled S&B Golden Curry Medium Hot Sauce Mix because it contains celery and mustard which are not mentioned on the label.

It means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to celery and/or mustard.

The products affected are: