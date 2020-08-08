WARNING signs look set to be put in place at a Pembrokeshire beach to urge caution over its dangerous rip current.

The last couple of weeks has seen near-fatalities at Manorbier beach, caused by bathers being carried out to sea by the current.

Eight people were rescued by local surfers in just two days recently, one of whom described the current as 'deadly'.

And this week saw another incident where a 42-year-old man and his 12-year-old niece were caught up in the fast-moving rip.

Robert Jones from Bath, who was on holiday with family members, had 'never felt in so much danger and out of control' in his life, his father Rhyddian told the Western Telegraph.

Robert was bodyboarding in the water with niece Maisey when the youngster was swept out of her depth.

While helping her back in to the shore, he got caught by the current and was carried some 30 metres out to sea.

"He shouted for help and luckily, a surfer went to his rescue and towed him back in," said retired teacher Rhyddian, also from Bath.

"If that hadn't happened, I think we would have been looking at a tragedy. "I was really frightened that something ghastly was going to happen."

He added: "I think that there should be lifeguards at this beach. At the very least, there should be prominent signs warning swimmers of the dangers of swimming there. If this is not done I fear that there could well be a real tragedy at Manorbier."

Manorbier's county councillor, Phil Kidney, said: "We are all concerned, to be honest, especially in light of the tragedy in the north of the country last weekend."

"We are providing local marshals over the weekend advising on safest places to swim. "The RNLI have been approached to supply two lifeguards for the remainder of the summer season, and Manorbier Community Council have offered to fund them."

Cllr Kidney; Pembrokeshire County Council's beaches officer Myrddin Dennis and RNLI representatives will be meeting at the beach on Monday to discuss appropriate signage.