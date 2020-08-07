A driver was nearly 4.5 times the drink-drive limit when her car was spotted swerving across the road.

Avery Ninnemann, of Wellington Street, Pembroke Dock, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when she appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, August 3.

Prosecutor Stacey Holmes said police stopped a Citroen C3 on Hamilton Terrace, Milford Haven at around 1.30am on March 7, after it was spotted swerving across the road and appeared to lose control.

Ninnemann, 25, immediately told officers she had been drinking and a bottle of vodka was found in the car. She stated she had consumed a number of double and single vodkas.

She was found to have 156mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

The court heard she had a clean driving licence and no previous convictions.

David Williams, defending, described Ninnemann as an ‘extremely intelligent lady’, adding she had a criminology degree.

He added that she had sought support for her alcohol dependency before the incident and was taking medication to assist reducing her drinking.

“It is quite clear that alcohol has, to an enormous extent, ruined this lady’s life already. However it is capable of being reversed.

“This offensive is a watershed for my client, she is truly remorseful.”

Magistrates sentenced Ninnemann to 12 weeks custody, suspended for 12 months.

The bench banned her from driving for 36 months and imposed a 10-day rehabilitation activity to address her alcohol issues.

She was ordered to pay £234 in costs and a surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “You are very lucky not to be going to prison today. This was a very serious offence and the repercussions could have been terrible for yourself and other people.”

“We are very sorry to see you here today. You have the opportunity to make sure that this does not impact on your future.”