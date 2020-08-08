A MET Office weather warning has been issued as Thunderstorms are set to sweep across the UK on Monday and Tuesday.

The yellow warning is in place for all of Monday and Tuesday (August 10-11).

The Met Office has put the warning in place for the entire UK but said "there is significant uncertainty in location and timing" of the thunderstorms and all of the UK may be affected.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Areas of thunderstorms are increasingly likely to develop over the south of the UK or nearby continent late in the weekend or early next week, and will generally track north or north-westwards, potentially affecting all parts of the UK at some points during this period.

"Whilst the most intense thunderstorms, in some instances associated with large hail, will most probably be those triggered by the high temperatures of the day over England and Wales, other areas of storms producing heavy rainfall and frequent lightning could reach further north at times over Scotland and Northern Ireland.

"These could occur at any time of the day.

"Of the area highlighted, at present the west of Northern Ireland and west of Scotland seem less likely to be affected than other areas, but still could not be ruled out.

"Where the storms occur, rainfall totals of 30-40 mm could fall in an hour, with some locations potentially receiving 60-80 mm in 3 hours, although these will be fairly isolated."