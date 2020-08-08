Class B and C drugs were found when police executed a search on a Pembroke Dock pair’s home.
Michelle Diaz, 49, and Alyn Evans, 40, of Bush Street, appeared together in the dock at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, August 3.
Diaz pleaded guilty to possession of one gram of cannabis, 59 Pregabalin tablets and 35 Diazepam tablets.
Evans entered a guilty plea to possession of 47 grams of cannabis, and admitted being in breach of a conditional discharge.
Stacey Holmes, prosecuting, said police discovered the Class B and C drugs in various containers around the property when they executed a search warrant at their address at 7pm on May 16.
Mike Kelleher, defending Diaz, said she was a recovering alcoholic who struggled at times and turned to other substances as a substitute.
He added that Diaz had been taking codeine, but resorted to drug use when the side-effects made her feel unwell.
Tom Lloyd, representing Evans, said he admitted the drugs were his and smoked cannabis recreationally.
“He receives benefits monthly and would buy cannabis for the month.”
Magistrates ordered Diaz to pay £279 in fines, costs and a surcharge. Evans was fined £105 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.
Destruction orders were made for the seized drugs.
Comments are closed on this article.