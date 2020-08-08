Pembrokeshire County Council Leader, councillor David Simpson, has encouraged the Pembrokeshire community to continue working together in his latest coronavirus update.

He said: "Welcome to my weekly update and it has been another busy week for us all.

"I’m sure like me you are all enjoying the summer period. It is a shame this week’s weather has been wet but brighter days are ahead.

"I am glad to see that our campsites and cafés and public houses are now back up and running, however, I do appreciate that the restrictions will be limiting some to get back up to full speed.

"It is so pleasing to see everyone is continuing to work together, continuing to get back to normality.

"Rebuilding will take time; however, I feel we are making good steps to recovery.

"As an authority, we continue to reopen services. This week our leisure classes have started outside, dates have been finalised for fitness suites opening indoors and our registrar services are reopening – all positive news.

"I have had such positive feedback from our visitor welcome team, who are out across our towns. The feedback is indicating that visitors are exploring the whole county which is reducing pressure in some of our hot spots – please everyone continue to plan your trips out and try to find new places to visit.

"However, as an authority we are still receiving some concerns about social distancing, or the lack of it, in some places.

"Across Pembrokeshire we have put in place extra pavement space, one way systems, signage and more to aid social distancing.

"We and our businesses are doing their bit, now we ask that everyone, local people and visitors, do their bit and take personal responsibility for staying two metres apart.

"The rule is in place to keep us all safe.

"The two metres helps prevent coronavirus spreading. It cannot be underlined how important it is to stay two metres apart and continue to practise good hand hygiene with plenty of hand washing. It really does make a difference.

"The vast majority of people are following the rules and I would like to take this opportunity to thank ‘Team Pembrokeshire’ for their continued support.

"Another weekend is here and I’m looking forward to spending time with my family and relaxing in the garden.

"I hope you can all find time this weekend to relax, if you are going out please remember stay safe and be respectful of others."