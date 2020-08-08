A Haverfordwest teen’s military aspirations had to be put on hold when he was caught driving without insurance.
George Dobson, of Keats Grove, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, August 3, having previously pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta without a valid licence or third-party insurance.
Dobson, 19, already had six penalty points on his licence when he was found driving on the A4076 at Haverfordwest on March 1.
Dobson, who represented himself, told the court he was hoping to join the army as a mechanic driver, and was concerned that a ban would affect his progress.
He added that his insurance company had cancelled his policy because he made a spelling mistake, but had not informed him.
Magistrates did not find special reasons for Dobson to retain his licence and added nine penalty points, bringing his total to 15, and resulting in him being disqualified from driving for six months.
He was ordered to pay £517 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
